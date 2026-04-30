24 personnel skip census training in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA:A training programme for Census 2027 personnel in Gautam Budh Nagar has flagged absenteeism, with officials warning of disciplinary action after 24 personnel missed a mandatory session earlier this week. Around 3,000 personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, are being trained in batches under the coordination of Greater Noida authority.

The training is being conducted at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management in Knowledge Park-IV to prepare enumerators and supervisors for the first phase of the census exercise, including house listing and housing database preparation, officials said.

It was a three-day training which started on Tuesday. Around 3,000 personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, are being trained in batches under the coordination of Greater Noida authority.

Officials said during one of the initial sessions, 24 out of 225 personnel were absent. Following this, the authorities have stepped up monitoring of attendance.

Additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Sumit Yadav, who inspected the training camp along with senior officials, said action would be taken against those absent. “Training is compulsory for all personnel deployed in the census exercise. Show-cause notices will be issued to those who were absent and departmental action will be followed based on their response,” Yadav said.

Officials, however, did not share consolidated attendance data for subsequent sessions, but said participation was being closely monitored.

The training programme is designed to familiarise field staff with procedures such as house listing, data collection formats and prescribed guidelines to ensure uniformity and accuracy during the census.

“The census is a critical national exercise, and its accuracy depends heavily on the preparedness of field-level staff. Instructions have been given to carry out the work with diligence,” the ACEO added.

Authorities also emphasised that gaps in training participation could affect data quality in later stages.

Officials said attendance and training outcomes are being closely tracked to ensure all designated personnel are adequately prepared before field deployment.