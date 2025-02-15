25-year-old Delhi man dies after being set afire by in-laws in Ghaziabad

A 25-year-old man, visiting his estranged wife at her parental house on a festive occasion, was allegedly set afire by his in-laws on Thursday in Shaheed Nagar, Ghaziabad, senior police officers said, adding that he died of burn injuries on Friday at a Delhi hospital. Police were alerted about the incident and death by Mohammad Sajid, brother of the deceased, who lives in nearby Pasonda locality. (Representational image)

Police identified the dead man as Mohammad Danish, originally from Delhi, who got married about four years ago to a woman from Ghaziabad.

About four months ago, his wife returned to her parents’ house following marital discord, police said.

“The woman was staying with her parents for the past four months. Danish was also staying at a rented house in the same locality. Due to a festival, he probably decided to meet her around 3pm on Thursday. But some argument erupted and his wife and in-laws allegedly poured kerosene over him and set him afire. He was later rushed to a Delhi hospital by his family. But he succumbed to burn injuries on Friday,” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sahibabad circle.

“We have brought the wife of the deceased in for questioning along with her parents. The offence is of a serious nature. A detailed investigation about the claimed sequence of events and the subsequent death is being carried out. We are yet to receive a formal complaint. It is expected that once the burial formalities are over, the family would come forward to file a police complaint,” the ACP added.

Police said that once they receive a complaint, they will register an FIR of murder. However, no arrest has been made as yet, officers added.