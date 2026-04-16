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3 held over 10 cr extortion bid from developer

Ghaziabad police arrested three individuals for attempting to extort ₹10 crore from a developer, using threats and false gang claims.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police’s crime branch have arrested three people – a woman and two men -- for allegedly trying to extort 10 crore from a developer, a resident of Indirapuram, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the caller falsely claimed being a member of the criminal gang from Gautam Budh Nagar. (Representative photo)

Police identified the three suspects as a 44-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man, all residents of Wave City. The two men are cousins and deal in property, officials said.

Officials said that the arrests followed a police complaint filed at the Indirapuram police station on Tuesday by a developer, Arpit Gupta, who has a construction site in Noida. He alleged to have received calls from someone demanding 10 crore ransom while issuing threats to harm his family.

Police said the caller falsely claimed being a member of the criminal gang from Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Our teams arrested three suspects, including the woman, in connection with the case. The 39-year-old suspect told police that he had employed the 44-year-old woman suspect at Gupta’s office in Noida about six months ago. About 10 days ago, Gupta allegedly asked her to leave the job. Thereafter, the aggrieved woman, who knew about Gupta’s business dealings, met the 39-year-old, and both hatched a plan to demand extortion,” Piyush Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime), told HT.

 
indirapuram crime branch developer ghaziabad
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