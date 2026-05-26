3 held over dumping of meat in Hindon river; FIR lodged

Three people from the management of a madrasa in Kanawani were arrested on Monday for allegedly instructing two students to dump a bag of meat in the Hindon River. To be sure, the forensic analysis has yet to be completed and it is not clear what kind of meat was in the bag. (Representational image)

This comes a day after Ghaziabad mayor Sunita Dayal spotted two children carrying a bag near Pushta Road near Kanawani, Indirapuram, about to dump it in the water. When she questioned them, they told her they had been instructed by their teachers to dump the bag in the river since the meat had been stored in the refrigerator for several days.

Police were called to the spot, where the bag was seized and sent for forensic analysis.

“Police have registered an FIR over the incident and arrested three people (aged 25 to 27 years) from the madarsa’s management who had asked the students to dump the meat in the river. They were arrested under section 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava told HT.

Taking cognisance of the incident, police registered an FIR on Sunday evening at Indirapuram police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 271 (negligent conduct or act likely to spread infection), 272 (malicious acts likely to spread a dangerous life-threatening disease), 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), and 3(5) (common intention).

To be sure, the forensic analysis has yet to be completed and it is not clear what kind of meat was in the bag.

“The report is expected in 10-12 days,” the ACP said.