3 killed, 1 injured after car crashes into truck in Greater Noida

Noida: Three people were killed and a seven-year-old girl sustained injuries after a car crashed into a gravel-laden truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Dadri, Greater Noida, early Monday, police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Dadri police station.

The collision was so intense that the car’s front portion was fully damaged, and left all four trapped inside it. The unidentified truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. (HT Photo)

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Police identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man, Vivek, originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a bakery in Rewari (Rajasthan); his wife, Mamta, aged 30; and their 35-year-old friend, Hariram, who worked at an automobile shop. All resided in Rewari. The injured girl was identified as the couple’s daughter.

“The incident took place around 2:30 am on Monday, when the four people were heading towards Varanasi from Rewari. Their car (Maruti Suzuki Wagon R) rammed into a gravel-laden truck from behind after the truck driver suddenly applied brakes on the expressway near Kasba Dadri in Greater Noida,” said an officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“The collision was so intense that the car’s front portion was fully damaged, and left all four trapped inside it. The unidentified truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. However, after the minor signalled to some passing vehicles by waving her hand for help, police were alerted on the emergency helpline, and a team arrived,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police could retrieve the bodies after hours of effort from the damaged vehicle and rushed the minor to a nearby hospital, where her condition was reported as stable, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police could retrieve the bodies after hours of effort from the damaged vehicle and rushed the minor to a nearby hospital, where her condition was reported as stable, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “With the help of the car’s registration number, we reached the owner, Jeewan Singh, a resident of Rewari, who revealed that Hariram had borrowed his car for a marriage in Varanasi. The four had left home on Sunday evening,” said the second officer, adding that Vivek was driving the car, his wife and daughter were in the rear seats while his friend Hariram was seated next to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With the help of the car’s registration number, we reached the owner, Jeewan Singh, a resident of Rewari, who revealed that Hariram had borrowed his car for a marriage in Varanasi. The four had left home on Sunday evening,” said the second officer, adding that Vivek was driving the car, his wife and daughter were in the rear seats while his friend Hariram was seated next to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the couple’s other relatives were later alerted in Varanasi, and the girl was later handed over to them from hospital. “When the relatives arrived in Greater Noida, the minor was handed over to them,” added the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the couple’s other relatives were later alerted in Varanasi, and the girl was later handed over to them from hospital. “When the relatives arrived in Greater Noida, the minor was handed over to them,” added the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Prashali Gangwar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, told HT, “A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under the BNS was registered against the unidentified truck driver, and efforts are on to nab him.”

Police said all the four had planned to attend the marriage and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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