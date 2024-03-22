30 allopathic composition drugs sold as ‘ayurveda’ meds in Noida, banned

: At least 30 ayurveda pills and powders that were being sold through retail shops in Uttar Pradesh have been banned after tests found them to be spurious and adulterated, officials of the district regional ayurvedic and unani office said on Thursday, adding that several of them had compositions of allopathic drugs such as steroids prednisolone and betamethasone, anti-inflammatory painkiller diclofenac, and diabetes medicine glimepiride, among others. The objective of the mission is to encourage integration of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy with modern medicine (Photo: Shutterstock)

Health experts have warned that using ayurveda medicines with allopathic compositions such as steroids could have serious and potentially harmful effects on the health of consumers.

The drugs department officials said the ban was imposed following directions from the licence authority/director, ayurvedic services,Uttar Pradesh, on March 12, 2024.

Dharmendra Kumar Kaim, Regional ayurveda and unani officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “Based on inspections and tests conducted jointly with the officials of the drugs department across the state, as many as 30 drugs, including ayurveda pills, capsules and powders, were found to be unfit for consumption. These drugs have been found to be spurious or substandard and adulterated.”

Among the 30 drugs identified as ”adulterated” and ”spurious” by the drugs department are Vishwas Good Health Capsule Ayurveda, Yogi Care, Micon Gold Capsule, Diabiant Sugar Care Tablet, Hypower Musli Capsule, Health Good Syrup, Sundari Kalp Syrup, Vedantak Vati, Amla Churna, Super Sonic Capsule, Bosta 400 tablet, Byna Plus capsule, among others.

“Although the drugs have been banned with immediate effect, an inquiry is underway at a higher level as a few companies have responded, objecting to the ban, and their claims are being investigated. Names of two companies have been withdrawn from the list, based on the directions from ayurvedic services, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. Further rectifications are possible,” Kaim said.

Officials further clarified that a government order was issued on Thursday, lifting restrictions put on Liv.52 (related to liver) and cystone syrup (related to kidneys), after the companies confirmed that the respective products were manufactured and distributed as per the licence approved by the drug licensing authorities.

“As the ban has been imposed, we have been asked to ensure compliance of the order and conduct inspections of pharmacies, medical stores, and other medical facilities, to ensure that the banned items are not being sold. In case of non-compliance, legal action may be initiated under the relevant sections of the drugs Act,” Kaim said.

Health experts said allopathic compositions in ayurveda medicines may have several harmful effects on people’s health.

Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital, Sector 137, said, “Allopathic medicines are being sold as ayurvedic products with no description of their composition. These products, some of them having steroids besides allopathic medicines, are often prescribed to people with arthritis and diabetes, among other health conditions, and they provide instant relief. However, these have an adverse effect on health.”

“When consumed over long periods, steroids such as betamethasone and prednisolone can damage kidneys, heart and lungs. Diclofenac is a painkiller and it may lead to several health problems, including liver damage, skin problems, obesity and drug dependancy,” he said.

