31 Noida establishments served notices for having mosquito larvae on premises

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department has served notices to 31 establishments, mostly individual residences, upon detecting mosquito larvae on their respective premises within a period of a month, said officials on Wednesday, adding that the department is now gearing up to intensify inspections across the district and impose heavy penalties wherever vector breeding is found. Health department officials check for mosquito larvae on premises of both public and private entities on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“If the owners served notice are found not complying to the guidelines issued and mosquito larvae is detected again, a penalty shall be imposed on them,” said Dr Shruti Verma, district malaria officer (DMO).

Officials said individual establishments usually abide by the guidelines post the first warning while high-rise residential complexes, big establishments and offices often fail to comply even after the warning.

Gautam Budh Nagar health department has announced that a fine of up to ₹5,000 shall be levied on establishments where mosquito larvae is detected on their premises.

Regular inspections of residential, commercial and government establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and construction sites, houses, residential societies, will be conducted to contain mosquito larvae, said health officials.

“Amid the seasonal spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, the health department will be imposing hefty penalty of up to ₹ 5,000 upon detection of mosquito larvae,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO).

“Mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue and malaria, are a serious threat to public health and it is the responsibility of the owner of the establishment to ensure that their respective premises remain free of mosquito breeding sites. Rainwater getting accumulated at public places in schools and hospitals is common during the current weather and makes a suitable breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said the DMO.

Officials said a penalty of up to ₹ 5,000 may be imposed on big government offices and establishments while a fine of ₹1,000 may be imposed on small government offices and establishments. The department will be levying ₹500 penalty on big residential establishments while ₹100 will be imposed on small residential establishments.

“So far, since January, 30 cases of malaria have been reported while only seven dengue cases have come to the fore. Ten enforcement teams have been pressed into action by the health department across the district,” Sharma said.

To be sure, as many as 974 dengue cases were reported from across the district in 2023, while as many as 468 dengue cases were reported in 2022 whereas, in 2021, 637 cases were reported. In 2023, only 44 cases of malaria were reported while 104 cases were reported in 2022.