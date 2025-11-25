Search
42-year-old doctor dies after SUV crashes on NH-91 in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 06:45 am IST

Investigation revealed that the SUV’s wheels touched the divider, after which Amit lost control and the vehicle went off the highway before hitting the wall.

A 42-year-old doctor died after he allegedly lost control of his SUV on NH-91 near Dhoom Manikpur Bypass and crashed into a temple’s wall in Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said.

Police said the airbags of the SUV were deployed but due to the damage caused by high speed, he suffered severe injuries. (HT photo)
Police said the airbags of the SUV were deployed but due to the damage caused by high speed, he suffered severe injuries. (HT photo)

The incident took place when he was returning to a hospital in Khurja from his residence in Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Nirmal, who resided with his family in Mahalaxmi Enclave in Karawal Nagar, Delhi. He was a pathologist at a private hospital in Khurja, added police.

“On Monday around 7.40 am, he was returning to his hospital in a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and lost control of the wheels, crashing onto the NH-91 near Dhoom Manikpur bypass, before hitting a nearby temple’s wall,” said Amit Kumar, SHO, Badalpur.

Investigation revealed that the SUV’s wheels touched the divider, after which Amit lost control and the vehicle went off the highway before hitting the wall. The front part of the car was severely damaged and it turned upside down.

“As locals, including a nearby dhaba owner, spotted the incident, they rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and alerted police,” said Kumar, adding that after retrieving his body from the mangled vehicle, he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Nirmal used to visit home on weekends. “After visiting home on the weekend, he was returning to his workplace when the accident took place,” said a police officer, adding that no case has been registered as the family refused to file a complaint.

Nirmal is survived by his parents, wife and a two-year-old daughter. Police said the airbags of the SUV were deployed, however, due to the damage caused by high speed, he suffered severe injuries.

