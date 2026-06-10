45-day traffic curbs for Hindon Bridge repairs

Greater Noida Repair works have begun on the Hindon bridge that connects Noida’s Parthala and Greater Noida’s Gaur Chowk, the Greater Noida authority said on Tuesday, adding that traffic movement in the area will be affected for the next 45 days.

Repair works will initially be undertaken on only one lane of the carriageway from Noida towards Char Murti Chowk, while traffic will move on the remaining two lanes, said officials. (HT Archive)

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Officials said it is a key route that connects Noida with Greater Noida West. The 240 metre bridge is about 30 years old and the road surface on both the sides has deteriorated, requiring immediate repairs.

Repair works will initially be undertaken on only one lane of the carriageway from Noida towards Char Murti Chowk, while traffic will move on the remaining two lanes, said officials.

“We have directed the staff to get the road repaired within 45 days so the commuters do not face much inconvenience. The authority and traffic police have restricted one lane from Parthala to Gaur Chowk side and started repair works. The mastic road repair work will start on Wednesday by Work Circle-7 of the authority’s project department,” Greater Noida authority CEO Ravi Kumar N G said.

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{{^usCountry}} A trial run of the traffic arrangement was conducted on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A trial run of the traffic arrangement was conducted on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, construction work at the Gaur Chowk underpass is nearly 80% complete, officials said. It will be ready by August 15.

Gaur Chowk, a key traffic junction in Greater Noida West, witnesses heavy traffic from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The underpass project started in July 2024 with an estimated timeline of 18 months.

“However, the project got delayed due to Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions and also due to peak traffic hours,” the authority’s CEO said.