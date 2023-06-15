47% construction work completed on Noida international airport: NIAL

The construction work of Noida International Greenfield Airport project at Jewar is 47% complete and of the ₹5,700 crore earmarked for phase 1 of the project, 56% has been spent so far, Noida International Airport Limited (Nial) officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, at least 30% of the work on the terminal building, air traffic control building, and runway has been completed, with the remaining work progressing rapidly at the site. (HT Photo)

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a special purpose body formed by the Swiss company Zurich International AG, which is overseeing the construction, informed officials about the “progress” during the 16th board meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday.

“The board discussed and approved the financial balance sheet for 2021-22, the appointment of a company secretary, and the progress report. These were the three key agendas that were presented and discussed,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Nial and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

The board meeting, chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra, focuses on discussing and approving important agendas related to the airport’s development.

Due to the fast pace of work at the site, officials involved in phase one of the project have informed Nial that the Noida International Airport is expected to become operational before its scheduled deadline of September 29, 2024. NIAL, headed by chief secretary DS Mishra, is the nodal body of the Uttar Pradesh government responsible for monitoring the airport’s progress.

Once completed, phase I of the airport will accommodate 12 million passengers annually, a number that will increase to 70 million passengers under Phase IV. The first phase will feature a 3,900-metre runway with a capacity for 28 aircraft stands, and officials estimate it will handle 100,000 air traffic movements per year. Additionally, a passenger terminal spanning an area of 100,000 square metres will be constructed, officials said.

