55 new police cars lying unused in Noida Haat

As many as 55 new Mahindra Bolero cars meant for the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate have been lying unused at Noida Haat in Sector 33 for the past few weeks. The cars are parked in the basement of Noida Haat with their seats still wrapped in plastic but the exteriors covered in dust. The vehicles bear the emblem of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police but do not have number plates. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The cars are parked in the basement of Noida Haat with their seats still wrapped in plastic but the exteriors covered in dust. The vehicles bear the emblem of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police but do not have number plates.

Manvendra Singh, additional chief executive officer, Noida Authority, said the 55 vehicles were procured for the police commmissionerate by the authority.

When asked why they have not been handed over to the police, Singh said, “There are a number of formalities to be completed before the cars are handed over to the police. Moreover, these are new cars and they are not causing any obstacle in the functioning of the police, so what is the hurry?”

Deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Vishal Pandey said the police department is not aware about the new vehicles. “We have not received any communication regarding the new cars procured by the Noida Authority yet,” he said.

However, a Noida authority official said on condition of anonymity that they are waiting for an inauguration function or ceremony to hand the cars over to the police.

According to officials in the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate headquarters, at least 66 vehicles of the Gautam Budh Nagar police are defunct and should be replaced.

HT had earlier reported that in August 2022, the police department had written to both authorities in Noida and Greater Noida requesting them to replace the existing police vehicles procured more than nine years ago with new ones.

