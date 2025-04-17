59th edition of Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair opens in Greater Noida

Union textiles minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the 59th edition of the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF Delhi Fair – Spring 2025) at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida. Union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the 59th edition of the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF Delhi Fair – Spring 2025) at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

The fair is open to registered trade visitors from April 16 to 19, daily from 9 am to 6 pm. According to officials, the four-day event, organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), serves as one of the largest platforms for sourcing handmade lifestyle, fashion, home décor, and gift products by Indian artisans.

Organisers said upcoming fair activities include seminars on artificial intelligence in product design, cybersecurity, and software tools for exports, along with a visual merchandising workshop to help exhibitors enhance stall engagement.

Labelling the fair as a celebration of “Vocal for Local” and “Make in India”, Singh said the event boosts cultural preservation, rural employment, and export growth. “Today, the world is embracing handicrafts and handcrafted products, valuing the skill, expertise, and labour that goes into each piece. India’s expertise in traditional crafts gives us a competitive edge, enabling us to thrive in 80% of the market,” he added.

At the event, Singh acknowledged challenges such as rising US tariffs on Indian goods but assured policy-level interventions. “Exporters must diversify markets, explore free trade agreements (FTAs), and expand product lines to sustain growth,” he added.

According to organisers, the fair hosts over 3,000 exhibitors across 16 product-themed halls and includes access to 900 permanent showrooms (Marts) owned by leading Indian exporters. Buyers from over 100 countries have pre-registered, they added.

Post-inauguration, Singh toured the venue, interacting with artisans and exhibitors. A curated live zone features national award-winning artisans giving demonstrations in crafts such as Madhubani painting, pashmina Sozni embroidery, lac bangle making, Sikki grass art, metal engraving, and hand painting—many bearing geographical indication (GI) tags.

EPCH chairman Dileep Baid acknowledged continued interest from US buyers despite reciprocal tariffs. “Each edition of the fair fosters new business opportunities and reaffirms international confidence in Indian quality and innovation,” he said.

Director general of EPCH and chairman of India Expo Mart Ltd Rakesh Kumar noted strong overseas participation. “The permanent mart showrooms are being increasingly leveraged by exporters to create sustained business linkages,” he said.

IHGF Delhi Fair–Spring 2025 Reception Committee president Nirmal Bhandari added that the live crafts zone enhances the visitor experience. “It offers a rare window into India’s rich artisanal heritage,” he said.

EPCH vice chairman Neeraj Khanna highlighted the exhibitors’ focus on global design trends, and executive director RK Verma reported a vibrant response on day one. “The continued faith of international markets in Indian craftsmanship is evident,” Verma said, adding that FY 2024–25 provisional handicraft exports stood at ₹33,490.79 crore (USD 3.96 billion).