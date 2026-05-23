75-yr-old man and caretaker found dead in Ghaziabad home

A 75-year-old man and his caretaker were found dead in the former’s third-floor flat at DLF in Shalimar Garden, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two deceased have been identified as Rakesh Sharma, 75, and Nem Singh, 60, his caretaker. Officials said that the bodies were in a highly decomposed state, and neighbours alerted the police after they sensed foul smell on Friday.

“As the police team reached the spot, Sharma was in bed while his caretaker was found on the floor of the flat. There is no initial indication of any theft or robbery as such, as household items were found intact. The two bodies were sent for autopsy, and reports are awaited,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh told HT.

Police said as of now it is suspected that the caretaker died of consuming excessive alcohol and so Sharma would not have received food or water, as he was bedridden, he also passed away.

“Deceased Sharma was bedridden for the past several months due to health ailments. His caretaker was staying with him 24X7. Upon inquiry from locals, the caretaker and Sharma were last seen on May 20. We have come to know that the caretaker used to consume alcohol and probably died naturally due to heavy drinking. After he died, the ailing man also passed away as he would not have received food and water. However, the autopsy will conclude the cause of death,” the ACP added.

Singh is originally from New Seemapuri in Delhi. Sharma had an auto fleet, which he rented out to various auto drivers. Police said they are trying to get in touch with the two families.