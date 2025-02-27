830 power connections cut over unpaid dues in Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA Officials said they have cracked down on power theft. (Representative photo)

The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in February has disconnected power connections to 830 consumers who had failed to clear their dues, and initiated legal action against those involved in pilferage, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday.

Officials said the action is part of efforts to maximise revenue collection and 12 specialised teams have been deployed for the purpose. They said the highest number of defaulters were concentrated in Tilapata, Saini, Sakipur, Shivrajpur, Khairpur Gurjar, Bisrakh Jalalpur, Junaidpur, Sunpura, Ladpura, and Kanarsi.

“As many as 830 consumers whose power was cut owed a total of ₹72.5 crore. However, following the rigorous disconnection drive, 220 consumers cleared their dues, leading to a recovery of ₹8.55 crore and subsequent restoration of their electricity connections,” NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

In all, there are around 170,000 power consumers under NPCL’s jurisdiction in Greater Noida.

“Seventy-eight connections linked to theft cases were cut off, and so far, 20 consumers have settled their fines, allowing them to restore their power supply. NPCL has also initiated the process of withdrawing complaints and FIRs against these consumers following the payments,” the official said.

To facilitate easy bill payments, the NPCL said it also set up camps in villages having maximum defaulters.

Sarnath Ganguly, senior vice president (operations), NPCL, said, “We strongly urge all defaulters to settle their dues to avoid disconnection. Additionally, we are organising special payment camps in select villages to help consumers clear their bills easily.”