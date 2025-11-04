89% of work under 2024-25 business plan done: PVVNL

Noida Power distribution company Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) said on Monday that they have completed 89% work under the Business Plan 2024-25, including replacement of worn-out poles and overhead wires, augmentation of distribution transformers, and rectification of power transformer protections. Officials said PVVNL is enhancing the capacity of the 94 number 11/04 kV substation and constructing two new 33/11 kV substations in the city. (HT Archive)

“Under Business Plan 2023–24, a total of 625 projects were executed, while 532 works were sanctioned for 2024–25, with a budget allocation of ₹124.89 crore. Around 89% of these works have been completed, and the remaining will be finished by November 15, 2025,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone.

Further, officials said the department has replaced faulty 11kV Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VCBs), repaired 33kV VCBs, and revamped underground damaged circuits to prevent outages. Regular tree pruning and clearance drives are being undertaken to maintain supply reliability, officials informed.

This, they said, is being done to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the next summer season.

Officials said PVVNL is enhancing the capacity of the 94 number 11/04 kV substation and constructing two new 33/11 kV substations in the city.

“All sub-divisional officers (SDOs) have been directed to conduct meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in their respective areas by November 30, 2025, to address sector-specific grievances and pending issues,” the chief engineer said.

Officials also apprised RWA representatives about a new system to be launched from November 15, aimed at improving consumer complaint redressal and coordination with resident bodies. A new telephone directory for quicker communication between the department and RWAs was shared.

Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA) urged that issues related to new electricity meters, including complaints of fast readings and billing discrepancies, be resolved through joint meetings with residents.

“We appreciate the progress made by PVVNL in strengthening Noida’s power network, especially the visible improvement in supply reliability this year. At the same time, issues related to faulty meters and inflated bills continue to trouble residents in some sectors. We have requested the department to hold joint meetings with RWAs to ensure these are addressed promptly,” said KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA.