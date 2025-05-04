Activists protest outside Noida animal shelter, allege cruelty mismanagement

A group of animal activists and feeders staged a protest on Saturday morning outside the Noida animal shelter in Sector 94, alleging mismanagement and cruelty by the shelter’s current operator — an NGO appointed by the Noida authority. The protestors demanded better conditions for animals, irrespective of who manages the facility. The protestors demanded better conditions for animals, irrespective of who manages the facility. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In response, Noida authority officials dismissed the allegations as “false and baseless”. The animal shelter is currently operated by the NGO All Creatures Great and Small (ACGS), which took charge in December 2023. It was established in 2004 as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Noida. Noida authority took over the charge from SPCA in 2017 and managed it until July 2020. On August 1, 2020, it was handed over to an NGO, Dhyan Foundation, which ran it until December 2023, before the current management took over

Officials from ACGS and the Noida authority claimed that the protest was politically motivated. “These are the same people who were earlier managing the shelter but were removed by the Noida Authority due to irregularities. They now want to regain control,” said Vandana Rawat, shelter manager. “We are efficiently managing the facility, providing food, shelter, and medical care to the animals.”

SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority, supported the NGO’s stance: “The earlier group that had the responsibility of taking care of Sector 94 animal shelter protested on Saturday, alleging the present agency is not doing its job properly. The allegations are false and baseless. The present agency is doing an excellent job and maintaining the shelter properly as per the rules. The old group wants to take over the control of this shelter. And to do that, they are doing this drama.”

However, animal rights activist Ambika Shukla, trustee of People for Animals (PFA), contested those claims. “The situation of Noida, Sector 94 NGO, is the worst at all times. There is no transparency in how many animals are being brought and how they provide them with medical treatment. Whenever we ask them questions regarding the care of ill animals, they do not provide appropriate answers,” she said.

Shukla further alleged that despite the existence of the shelter, residents and feeders are often forced to seek help from private clinics due to the lack of basic medical facilities. “If people are forced to approach private hospitals and clinics despite the Noida Authority initiative, then the NGO should be held accountable,” she said.

The shelter currently houses approximately 1,800 animals, including 1,000 dogs, 500 cows and buffaloes, and several cats and birds. Nearly 70 staff members are employed to manage the facility.