Advanced tech helps NPCL identify power theft of 96 crore in Greater Noida

In one of the largest crackdowns on electricity theft in the region, the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), the power distribution company in Greater Noida, successfully utilised advanced data analysis techniques to identify power theft amounting to ₹96 crore and impose penalties on 58 individuals, senior officials said on Thursday. In one of the theft cases, electricity was being illegally supplied to 200 rooms and 20 shops through unauthorised connections in Suthyana in Greater Noida.

The NPCL campaign targeted both rural and urban areas, and large-scale electricity theft was detected, marking a significant step in NPCL’s ongoing battle against power theft, said officials.

The deployment of high-tech data analysis tools has enabled the power discom to effectively monitor and analyse electricity consumption patterns across its network. By comparing actual usage with expected demand, the technique enables the company to identify discrepancies that pointed to illegal activities, said discom officials.

Officials said one of the most notable cases was in Suthyana, where large-scale electricity theft was uncovered during an enforcement exercise being carried out since Monday. “Electricity was being illegally supplied to 200 rooms and 20 shops through unauthorised connections. About 65 kilowatt of power was being stolen. The owner of the premises, Maharaj Singh Nagar, was found siphoning off electricity despite having a legitimate connection,” said Manoj Jha, NPCL spokesperson.

In a similar raid in Maycha area, one Chetram was caught running six air conditioners, a tubewell, and a fodder machine on an unauthorised 28 kilowatt load. These findings underscored the widespread nature of electricity theft and the significant financial impact it has on the power distribution network, said officials.

As part of the crackdown, NPCL’s vigilance team extended their operations to other areas, including Surajpur, Kasna, Mubarakpur, Shivrajpur, Devla, Rampur Fatehpur, Bironda, and Swarn Nagari. Over 150 suspect consumers were investigated, leading to the discovery of 246 kilowatts electricity theft across locations, officials said.

To enhance their ability to detect electricity theft, the power discom has been leveraging advanced technology, including modern analytics and data storage devices installed on transformers. These tools allow the company to monitor and analyse consumption data in real-time, enabling the identification of illegal activities, even in multi-storey buildings.

“In the HIG Apartments at Omicron 1, we identified four consumers stealing electricity by installing “shunt wires” in their meters. A fine of ₹ 7.1 lakh was imposed on them. A shunt wire, made of copper, is often used to bypass the meter’s current by connecting it between the input and output terminals of the meter. This illegal method causes the meter to record lower electricity usage, leading to significant theft, explained Jha.

To be sure, there are around 170,000 power consumers under the jurisdiction of NPCL in Greater Noida.

Officials said the discom will continue to enhance its monitoring capabilities and collaborate with law enforcement to address any further incidents of electricity theft.

“This major crackdown serves as a stern warning to those who think they can outsmart the system. With advanced technology and vigilant monitoring, we are committed to ensuring that electricity is used fairly and legally across Greater Noida,” said the spokesperson.

