After change of heart, contract killer tells Ghaziabad woman plot of her murder; husband arrested

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police arrested a 35-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly planning to kill his 30-year-old wife and their four-year-old child. The man’s friend was also arrested over his alleged involvement while the contract killer hired is on the run.

The prime suspect, identified as Ajay Yadav, is an MBA and a senior marketing representative with a pharma company in Ghaziabad. His 37-year-old friend Ram Prakash is a resident of Vijay Nagar. Prakash allegedly roped in contract killer Gajraj Singh, a native of Vijay Nagar, in a plan to kill Yadav’s wife, police said.

“They hired Singh for killing Yadav’s wife and child by staging a road accident and offered ₹10 lakh to the contract killer. Yadav had taken an insurance in the name of his wife in 2020. She had no details with her.... Contract killer Singh followed the woman outside her house several times, but she was her with her child,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO, Kavi Nagar police station.

Police have arrested Yadav and Prakash. The contract killer, who is on the run, had a change of heart when he saw the woman with the child, and narrated to her the conspiracy hatched by her husband, police said.

“Singh decided not to kill the mother-child duo after he had a change of heart. On Thursday (February 25), he visited the woman’s house and told her the murder conspiracy hatched by her husband. Initially, she did not believe him, but he showed her a recorded conversation and videos. She then approached the police, and an FIR was registered,” he added.

An FIR was registered against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life).

“During interrogation, Yadav did not reveal much about the reason behind his attempt to kill his wife,” the SHO added.

The couple had a love marriage five years ago, and lives in Mahendra Enclave near Shastri Nagar in Ghaziabad. The woman, a native of Bihar, earlier worked at an electronics company in Ghaziabad and met Yadav when she had gone to find a rented accommodation in Mahendra Enclave. Police sources said Yadav allegedly had an extramarital affair and “his family was annoyed with his wife as her parents did not give much dowry at the time of marriage”.

The two suspects were arrested while they were going to meet Singh to provide him with weapons and cartridges so he could take another shot at killing Yadav’s wife. Both of them were arrested from a marriage hall near Diamond Flyover in Kavi Nagar on Friday evening, police said.

“The contract killer is absconding, and police teams are trying to trace him at the earliest. The woman’s husband and his friend were arrested,” said circle officer (city 2) Awaneesh Kumar.