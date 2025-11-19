After delays, 608-cr Elevated Road project opens for trial use

NOIDA: The newly built 4.5 kilometre six-lane elevated road between the Aghapur petrol pump and the Noida Special Economic Zone on the Dadri–Surajpur–Chhalera (DSC) Road was opened for trial use on Tuesday by the Noida authority which completed the project that had been moving slowly since mid-2023, officials said. Officials said the existing road often remained clogged due to heavy movement between residential, industrial and institutional clusters. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The elevated corridor, measuring 4.50 metres high, has cost ₹608.08 crore. The road aims to ease congestion on the DSC Road, one of Noida’s busiest routes that connects sectors and villages with Greater Noida, Dadri and peripheral areas, said Authority.

Officials said the project, which began in 2020, had faced delays last year, but the progress in work picked up pace following regular on-site inspections and review of impediments affecting construction.

“We had been monitoring the project and holding periodic reviews, which helped expedite pending work. As a result, the construction was completed and the stretch has now been opened for trial movement,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M.

Villages such as Saddarpur, Chhalera, Aghapur, Baraula, Salarpur and Bhangel, along with sectors 43, 40, 41, 48, 49, 47, 101, 107, 106, 110, 82 and 88, regularly experienced traffic bottlenecks, they added.

The pressure is intensified by nearby industrial pockets and commercial markets that draw commuters and freight traffic.

Officials added that the DSC Road is also a major connector for residents and workers travelling to key employment hubs, with high traffic volume often leading to gridlock.

The elevated corridor is expected to offer an alternative route and reduce the load on the existing carriageway.

“The trial opening will allow traffic movement while the authority assesses operational conditions before formally dedicating the infrastructure to commuters. Once the trial phase is completed, the elevated road will be fully handed over for public use,” the CEO said.

A farmers’ group last week had alleged that the completed road was not being opened to commuters as it awaited a ceremonial launch.

While hailing the Authority’s decision to allow traffic on the road from Tuesday, Chaudhury BC Pradhan, a Bharatiya Kisan Union-Lokshakti leader, said the project was originally slated for completion in 2022. He alleged residents and shopkeepers along the stretch faced severe congestion throughout the construction period.

“The road had been ready for use earlier but was waiting for a formal inauguration, prompting locals to open the route themselves. Around a week ago, we had warned that the stretch be opened to public use or else we would forcibly open it on November 18. The authority, however, launched the trial on its own today,” he said.

“For us, the biggest problem was the constant congestion and dust during construction. If the new road diverts even part of the rush, our daily movement will become much easier,” said Manvendra Singh, a Sector 49 resident.