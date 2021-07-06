Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / After vaccine shortage for 2 days, people flout Covid norms to get jabs in Noida
noida news

After vaccine shortage for 2 days, people flout Covid norms to get jabs in Noida

The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital, where the incident happened, said their staff are present to make people aware of following coronavirus norms.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:49 PM IST
The chief medical superintendent of the hospital said that they received 3,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday.

The incident was reported at Government District Hospital in Noida’s Sector 30. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a large number of people gathered to get their jabs, and were also seen not maintaining social distance.

The chief medical superintendent told ANI that the crowd was formed because several people were not able to get inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the last two days. The official said that the reason behind this was that the hospital did not have enough stock of vaccines. Therefore, as soon as the hospital received sufficient vaccine doses, people began thronging to the place to get their jabs, ANI reported.

“On Monday, we got 3,000 vaccine doses. Our staff is there to make people aware of Covid norms. We also made a new centre,” the chief medical superintendent was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday quashed media reports that due to shortage of vaccine doses in the last two days, some Covid-19 vaccination centres in Rajasthan had been closed down.

The health ministry in a statement said that all states and Union territories had been informed “adequately in advance” about the total vaccine doses to be sent to them as well to the private hospitals, and that they were asked to “plan their vaccination sessions” as per the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine covid-19 hospital in noida

Related Stories

noida news

Gyms in Noida reopen, members being urged to get vaccinated

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:35 AM IST
noida news

Noida Metro: New stations to have commercial space

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:41 AM IST
noida news

Noida authority sets up two sump wells to tackle waterlogging

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:40 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP