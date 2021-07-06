After vaccine shortage for 2 days, people flout Covid norms to get jabs in Noida

The incident was reported at Government District Hospital in Noida’s Sector 30. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a large number of people gathered to get their jabs, and were also seen not maintaining social distance.

The chief medical superintendent told ANI that the crowd was formed because several people were not able to get inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the last two days. The official said that the reason behind this was that the hospital did not have enough stock of vaccines. Therefore, as soon as the hospital received sufficient vaccine doses, people began thronging to the place to get their jabs, ANI reported.

“On Monday, we got 3,000 vaccine doses. Our staff is there to make people aware of Covid norms. We also made a new centre,” the chief medical superintendent was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday quashed media reports that due to shortage of vaccine doses in the last two days, some Covid-19 vaccination centres in Rajasthan had been closed down.

The health ministry in a statement said that all states and Union territories had been informed “adequately in advance” about the total vaccine doses to be sent to them as well to the private hospitals, and that they were asked to “plan their vaccination sessions” as per the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.