Ageing drains trigger waterlogging, sewage woes in Noida, Greater Noida sectors

Noida/Greater Noida: Residents of Sector P-3 in Greater Noida and Sector 51 in Noida have raised concerns over ageing drainage infrastructure, alleging that deteriorating sewer and stormwater drainage networks have led to recurring waterlogging, sewage overflow and unhygienic conditions during the monsoon.

According to residents, the prolonged waterlogging has also heightened concerns over mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. (HT photo)

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According to residents, the prolonged waterlogging has also heightened concerns over mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Amit Bhati, president of the Sector P-3 RWA, said: “It’s the issue with the main drain, Haveliya Nala. The Authority’s drainage system is in terrible shape. It is nearly 25-30 years old and has outlived its lifespan. The drains are broken in many places and were designed for the population that existed when the sector was developed.”

Bhati said residents have repeatedly urged the Greater Noida authority to upgrade the drainage infrastructure. “We are requesting mosquito fogging to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases while awaiting long-term repairs.”

Manoj Sachan, senior manager (drainage) at Greater Noida authority, said: “A team has been deployed to carry out rejuvenation work on the main drain. An estimate of ₹3 crore has been prepared to clean the entire 13-kilometre stretch, with the aim of improving the drain’s carrying capacity and preventing water accumulation during the monsoon.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rajesh Gautam, senior manager (health) at the authority, said: “We received the request from the RWA and prepared a proposal on Wednesday. Tendering takes time, but we have requested the district malaria officer to expedite the process. We hope to begin the work within the next couple of days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajesh Gautam, senior manager (health) at the authority, said: “We received the request from the RWA and prepared a proposal on Wednesday. Tendering takes time, but we have requested the district malaria officer to expedite the process. We hope to begin the work within the next couple of days.” {{/usCountry}}

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In Noida’s Sector 51, the RWAs of the A and B Blocks, in a letter dated July 28 to the Noida authority, alleged that a blockage in the main trunk sewer line has caused sewage to back up into the colony’s drainage network, resulting in overflowing drains, foul odour and unsanitary conditions in A Block.

The RWA also claimed that stormwater drains along the roads connecting sectors 50 and 51 remain clogged, worsening waterlogging after rainfall.

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RWA general secretary Pulkit Kant alleged that years of deterioration had left the drainage network unable to function as intended.

“The biggest problem is that the sewer lines and stormwater drains have got interconnected at several places. Sewage, which should be flowing through the sewer network, is instead entering the roadside drains. Since the main sewer is choked, the dirty water has nowhere to go, so it overflows into the drains. During the rains, the sewage mixes with rainwater and the entire sector gets waterlogged,” he said.

Prem Sen, senior manager (Noida jal department), said the sewer line was cleaned last month. However, he added that civil works on the sewage network are currently on hold due to the monsoon. “All work is currently stopped because of the monsoon,” Sen said.

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Noida Authority officials did not respond to HT’s calls seeking comment regarding stormwater drains.