Akasa Air to make Noida airport its base of operations

The greenfield Noida international airport on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mumbai-based Akasa Air to make the airport its base for both domestic and international flights, officials in the know of the matter said. Mumbai-based Akasa Air to make the upcoming airport in Jewar its base for both domestic and international flights. (PTI)

The airport authorities said the MoU aims to establish a comprehensive air network connecting major metros and tier 2 and 3 cities across the country.

Akasa Air has placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX air planes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines, and the company said the aircraft delivers superior efficiency in reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

“This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network connecting major metros as well as Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country,” said Christoph Schnellmann, NIA CEO.

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said, “Noida international airport exemplifies our government’s focus on developing aviation infrastructure as the country moves towards becoming an international aviation hub. Akasa Air’s proposed partnership with the airport aligns with our endeavour to build a holistic network that connects the length and breadth of the nation. We look forward to the much-awaited launch of the airport and working towards our collaborative goal of making air travel accessible for a greater number of Indians.”

In November, 2023, the NIA signed an MOU with IndiGo to become the airport’s launch carrier.

The airport plans to begin operations by 2024 end with up to 65 flights daily, including 62 on domestic routes, two to foreign destinations, and one for cargo. In October, 2023 the airport received its unique IATA code — DXN. The Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG is developing this airport that will boost the economy in entire Western UP region, said officials.

Apart from this, the airport authority of India is installing the flight-related equipment on the 3900 metre long runway of Noida International Airport, Jewar along Yamuna Expressway.

The Noida International airport Limited said that the entire structure of the terminal building is ready, and interior work has already started to complete the work before the deadline.