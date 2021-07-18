Anticipating third wave, GB Nagar arranges 6,800 litres/minute oxygen for 800 ICU beds

NOIDA: To deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has ramped up production and supply infrastructure of medical oxygen in the district. Officials said on Sunday that about 6,800 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen has been arranged for 800 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available in the six government health care facilities in the district.

GB Nagar district magistrate, Suhas LY, said that the medical oxygen plants have been set up on the premises of four government hospitals and two block-level health centres in the district.

“The 800 ICU beds can be converted into paediatric intensive care units (PICUs). Besides, we are also making efforts to provide oxygen concentrators in the rural areas, with more oxygen cylinders. The health department has been asked to ramp up bottling facilities for these cylinders and conduct a regular oxygen audit of the hospitals in the district,” he said.

The DM further said that keeping the safety and well-being of children in mind, the district administration is planning to create a paediatric task force for effective treatment of infected children in different government and private hospitals in the district. “We have also decided to develop a system based on technology in the integrated Covid-19 control room in Sector 59, which can keep a close tab on oxygen supplies on a real-time basis and the audit of its usage,” he said.

The six health centres with the oxygen facility are: Covid-19 hospital in Sector 39, Child PGI in Sector 30, ESIC hospital in Sector 34, Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, community health centre in Bisrakh and primary health centre in Dadri.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar chief medical officer, Dr Sunil Sharma, said that the health department has decided to ask all the private hospitals in the district to develop exclusive PICU wards in their facilities.

“Though there is no dearth of PICU beds at government facilities, we’ll rope in private hospitals to minimise the crisis. The private hospitals will be asked to create at least 10 PICU beds on their premises. It will definitely reduce pressure on government health centres,” he said.