Armed men flee with 8 lakh worth of jewellery, cash from Noida home

A group of eight to ten masked armed men allegedly broke into a house in Noida's Sector 143 locality on Wednesday night and made off with jewellery worth around ₹8 lakh and ₹10,000 cash after holding the family at gunpoint, senior police officers said on Thursday.

Police said the robbery was reported from the home of Vineet Kumar, 28, who hails from Arrah in Bihar, and resides with his wife and two children in Sector 143, Saraswati Enclave, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech 3 police station in Noida.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a case under Section 310(2) (dacoity) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Ecotech 3 police station, and police said multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspect.

“On Thursday around 7.45pm, my wife and I and our two children went to have snacks at a nearby locality on scooter after locking the house. We returned after 15-20 minutes and I found that my house light was turned on. My wife and children stayed put near the scooter; and as I reached near the main door, I found that the lock had been broken,” Kumar said in his complaint.

“I entered the house and was about to go the first floor, when four to five masked armed men attacked me. They were holding a gun and a knife and I ran towards the exit door. Three masked men were about to reach the door but I somehow managed to run outside, shouting for help,” said Kumar.

“Hearing me raise the alarm, the masked men immediately fled my home after looting gold ornaments worth around ₹8 lakh ₹10,000 cash,” he said.

Later, Kumar tried to call police but his call did not go through. His neighbour finally dialled the police, and a team, including a senior officer, reached the spot.

Kumar, who works at a private company, moved to Sector 143 around a year ago, and the ground floor of his house was occupied by tenants.

After the masked men fled, Kumar learned that his tenant couple were also held at gunpoint. “Deepak and Rashmi were held hostage at gunpoint. The attacker also robbed them and tried to gather details about my work, home town, and family members,” said Kumar.

A senior police officer said, “We have collected CCTV DVRs from Kumar’s house, and two to three suspects were captured by the CCTV cameras. They were not wearing masks and we are trying to identify them.”

“Fifteen teams have been formed to trace the suspects. In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the masked men arrived in a car. A few crucial pieces of evidence have come to fore, and we are working on nabbing the gang,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Centra Noida.