BJP deploys teams in Rajput villages to woo the community

NOIDA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed its dedicated teams in the Rajput-dominated villages in Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency as they are faced with protests from a section of the community that is said to be feeling ignored this time in terms of inadequate tickets given to them. Leaders have been deployed in wooing Rajput voters. They are canvassing in Chhalera, Barola, Chaudra Raghunathpur and Mangroli among other villages, which have Rajput votes. (HT Photo)

The BJP last week inducted Samajwadi Party’s (SP) senior leader Madan Chauhan, a Rajput, a three-time MLA and former minister in the UP government into its party fold. Also, the BJP welcomed SP’s senior leader in Noida Ashok Chauhan and another influential Rajput leader Pratap Singh Chauhan, who was president of SP in Noida.

Right after joining the party, the leaders have been deployed in wooing Rajput voters. They are canvassing in Chhalera, Barola, Chaudra Raghunathpur and Mangroli among other villages, which have Rajput votes.

The BJP has also deployed Uttar Pradesh public works department minister Brijesh Singh, a Rajput, who will camp in Noida only till April 26 (when the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency goes to polls) to manage the election campaign.

In a last-minute decision, the defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, who belongs to Rajput community, is also scheduled to address a rally in Rajputs-dominated Bisada village on April 23 just before the polling day (April 26) for phase-2.

The BJP leaders in Gautam Budh Nagar, however, deny that the Rajput community is angry with them. But the local unit is seeking time from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, also a Rajput, who may address his last rally just before the April 26 polling day in this constituency.

Adityanath has already addressed two rallies in Rajput dominated villages, and also participated in an intellectuals meet in Greater Noida institute. The party feels that his fourth visit just before the election may help in appeasing the Rajput voters, who are 13 percent of the total voters at this seat.

“Nobody is angry with the BJP as it works for all, without any discrimination… We are going into the villages and meeting our people to understand their issues and work together,” said Ashok Chauhan, who switched to the BJP from the SP fold.

The GB Nagar constituency is made up of five segments: Noida, Dadri, and Jewar from Gautam Budh Nagar district, and Sikandrabad and Khurja from the neighbouring Bulandshahr district.

The seat consists of 2,675,148 registered voters — 782,872 in Noida that is completely urban in nature with housing complexes; 729,481 in Dadri that also has half urban voters; 369,824 in Jewar, 399,091 in Sikandrabad and 393,880 in Khurja, according to district election office.

As per the 2011 census there are 13 percent Rajputs, 12 percent Muslims, 12% Brahmins, 7 % Jatavs, 6 % Vaishyas, 5.5% Jats, 4.5% Yadav and 28% others.

“Rajputs were the traditional voters of BJP in Gautam Budh Nagar seat. But this time a section of leaders are carrying out an agitation against the party for not getting adequate representation in ticket distribution with only 1 ticket from Muradabad in entire western UP which has 16 Lok Sabha seats,” said Dr Harendra Sharma, an assistant professor of political science with Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

“The BJP fears that if a large chunk of Rajput voters vote against their candidate, it can affect their prospects. Therefore, they are reaching out to Rajput voters and appeasing them before polling day. It is to be seen if the protest is only by a section of community leaders or affecting an average voter,” he added.

The BJP is cautious and leaving no stone unturned to address the issues of the Rajput community so that they do not go against their candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma, who is fighting to win this seat third time.

A section of local Rajput community leaders is organising community Panchayats in villages that include Sikandrabad, Jewar, Khurja and Greater Noida appealing to the public not to vote in favour of the BJP.

Some community leaders are asking their fellow voters to vote for the Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate Rajendra Solanki, a Rajput.

“We have organised many meetings in our village and appealed that all must vote for the BSP candidate Rajendra Solanki, who is a Rajput. We do not want to vote for BJP because they have not addressed our issues related to land compensation. Also, our community is insulted by the BJP by not giving tickets to our leaders,” said Prem Singh, a farmer from Nagli village.

Though refuting any anger among Rajputs, BJP workers are quite focussed on Rajput dominated villages.

“As far as the issue of defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP minister Brijesh Singh or UP CM visits is concerned, it is our party’s way of working in elections that all senior leaders devote time in all seats during elections. … We are planning for UP CM roadshow not because anybody is angry but because the CM can give time now as he got free from Phase I. All communities are with us, and we will win this seat,” said Manoj Gupta, BJP president of Noida unit.