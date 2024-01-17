Blinded by fog, multiple vehicles run over body of accident victim on NH-9

An unidentified person was hit by a speeding vehicle on National Highway 9 (NH-9) stretch near Dasna in Ghaziabad early Monday morning and was then run over by multiple vehicles that did not spot the fallen individual owing to the dense fog and low visibility conditions, police officers said on Tuesday. Police at the scene of the accident on NH-9 on Tuesday. The victim is yet to be identified, said police. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said the incident took place near Sadbhawna crossing near Dasna.By the time the police were alerted and reached the spot, the body was mutilated beyond recognition and parts were scattered across the carriageway.

“We reached the spot around 10.30am on Monday after being alerted by the highway patrol of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). We could spot only the mutilated remains on the road and we first suspected it to be an animal. Then we spotted mutilated fingers and realised it was a human body. We believe an unidentified vehicle ran the person over, and several others coming behind it failed to spot the fallen person in the dense fog and went over it,” said sub-inspector Bhanu Pratap Singh, incharge of Dasna police post.

“We could not ascertain whether the person was a man or a woman,” Singh said.

Police have recovered the mutilated remains as well as pieces of fabric, jeans and earthen coloured cloth, presumably from the clothes the person was wearing at the time of the accident. Going by these material, police believe that the deceased could be a man.

Singh said they checked the CCTV footage of the highway cameras but hardly anything could be made out on the road in the dense fog and the suspect vehicle that hit the person could not be spotted.

According to estimates of NHAI, the NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (which is also part of NH-9) stretches in Ghaziabad see about 200,000 daily passengers car units.

According to figures of the traffic police, the district recorded 991 road accidents in 2023, in which 365 people lost their lives. A total of 886 accidents and 363 fatalities were reported in 2022, whereas 824 accidents and 392 deaths were reported in 2021, the data showed.

“We urge commuters to drive slow during dense fog on highways, turn their headlights and fog lights on and also drive in lane when fog prevails. We have started to install reflector tapes on commercial vehicles on the highways so that they are easily visible. All precautions must be observed when driving on highways/expressways during foggy conditions,” said Virendra Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Based on complaint given by highway patrol of NHAI, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 304a (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) at Wave City police station.

Although the police registered an FIR, they are clueless about the errant vehicle and the identity of the deceased.

“For now, we are banking on the possibility that some family may come forward with a missing person compliant and we can proceed further with the help of DNA matching. The CCTV cameras have not been helpful so far but we are scanning the feeds from more cameras. An FIR has also been registered against the unidentified driver on compliant given by NHAI highway patrol personnel,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police (Wave City).