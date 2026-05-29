Bodies of two elderly women found in New Rajinder Nagar house, probe underway

NEW DELHI: Decomposed bodies of two elderly women were found at their house at New Rajinder Nagar on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, and that they are examining all possible angles.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the two women were identified as Chandra Kanta, 85, and her sister-in-law Saroj Bala, 80, who had been living in the ground floor residence for decades. (Representative photo)

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Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the two women were identified as Chandra Kanta, 85, and her sister-in-law Saroj Bala, 80, who had been living in the ground floor residence for decades.

Police said that a call was received around 10:30am from a cleaner who works around the porch area of the house. “She said that all the doors of the house were closed, and a foul smell was coming from inside the house after which she alerted the police,” Singh said.

When police reached the spot and entered the house, they found the two women dead. Kanta was on the bed while Bala was on the floor, police said.

According to police, Bala was unmarried, and Kanta’s husband had passed away around eight years ago. “The couple did not have any children and Bala used to stay with the couple. Kanta retired from the Delhi Electric Supply Undertaking (DESU) - former state owned electricity board, and Bala retired as a government teacher. They both relied on their pension to manage their expenses,” an investigator said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that the house is a single-storey structure with four entry points. “The team’s inspection did not reveal any signs of forced entry, ransacking, or disturbance. The crime team , the FSL team inspected the spot in detail,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the house is a single-storey structure with four entry points. “The team’s inspection did not reveal any signs of forced entry, ransacking, or disturbance. The crime team , the FSL team inspected the spot in detail,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that during preliminary inspection and enquiry from neighbours, no foul play has come to the fore at this stage however, all possible angles are being thoroughly examined.

Both the dead bodies were sent to RML Hospital for postmortem which will be conducted on Friday. “Further legal action will be taken accordingly after post-mortem examination,” Singh said.

Police have recorded the statement of the cleaner who allegedly told them that she used to clean their porch every day and she had given them tea on Tuesday. “The same cup filled with tea was found in their room. The cleaner said that she had also come on Wednesday but did not go inside and did not find anything unusual,” an investigator said.

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A neighbour who did not wish to be identified said that the woman did not speak to anyone in the neighbourhood regularly and barely left the house.

Police said that they have contacted Kanta’s nephews who reside in Rajouri Garden for legal proceedings.