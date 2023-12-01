Boy run over by truck on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, triggers three-car pile-up

A mini truck ran over a 10-year-old boy and triggered a pile-up that left at least three cars damaged near Sikrod on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, the police said, adding that the boy and his friends were walking the expressway when the accident took place.

Although the three cars suffered damage in a pileup following the accident, the occupants escaped with minor injuries, police said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The speeding truck, coming on the Ghaziabad-Meerut side, ran over the boy, Mohammad Samad, a student of class 4 and resident of Sikrod, police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The boy died on the spot and the errant vehicle fled the scene. Finding the boy lying on the road, another car headed to Meerut stopped to have a look. When its driver applied the brakes all of a sudden, two other cars coming behind crashed into the vehicle in front, resulting in a pile-up. The three cars suffered damages but their passengers escaped with minor injuries,” said Naresh Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Masuri police station.

The SHO said the boy’s family members did not opt for an autopsy and an FIR will be registered once a formal complaint is received.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Samad and the other children were playing in the fields nearby the expressway as it was an off day at their school. Somehow, the boys climbed over the barriers and ventured on to the expressway area (constructed at an elevation). There, and Samad was hit by a vehicle and he died on the spot. He was the eldest of four siblings and we have not opted for autopsy,” said Mohammad Salman, the boy’s uncle, adding that the boy’s father is a painter.

The officials of the Ghaziabad traffic police said there a is ban on plying of two-wheelers, three-wheelers on expressway and even pedestrian crossing is prohibited.

“There seems to be laxity on the part of parents who could not prevent the child from roaming around on the expressway. The vehicle that ran over the boy was a mini truck and we will trace it soon with the help of CCTV camera footage,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, two men were killed and a third critically injured after their motorcycle rammed an unidentified truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) late Wednesday night near Masuri in Ghaziabad. Police said the motorcycle, on which three people were riding, had entered the expressway from the Meerut side, where enforcement of the two-wheeler ban is not strictly enforced.

According to figures available with the traffic police, between January and October this year, Ghaziabad district witnessed 4,405 accidents, which claimed 1,529 lives and left 3,186 injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade....view detail