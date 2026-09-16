BTech student duped of ₹50 lakh by woman he met online

Noida: A 22-year-old BTech student in Noida was allegedly duped of ₹50 lakh after a married woman befriended him on a social live-streaming platform and promised to marry him, police said on Tuesday, adding that following the court’s order an FIR has been registered. During the streaming, the student came in contact with a man who informed him about a woman and made him give her a dare during a game in April, 2025. (Representational image)

Police said the victim, a resident Sector 33, is the son of a businessman.

During the streaming, the student came in contact with a man who informed him about a woman and made him give her a dare during a game in April, 2025. The woman and her son later became friends and he went on to spend ₹50 lakh on her, his father alleged in the FIR registered on September 12, 2026.

“During this game, they became friends and the woman visited Noida along with her sister to meet him in June, 2025 and proposed to marry him. But on inspection, we found she was married and had a son. Later, she told him that she was divorced and hid her past to marry him. This mentally affected my son’ mental condition and he is consulting a psychiatrist,” the father state in the FIR.

“The woman now wants ₹5 crore to end the relationship and leave him,” he added.

According to the FIR, after approaching police officials in Noida when no FIR was registered, the family approached the court, and a case under sections pertaining to cheating, extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy of the BNS and IT Act was registered against three including woman, her sister and husband at Sector 24 police station.

“It was revealed that the woman is a resident of Mumbai. As the victim is in depression, his statement is yet to be recorded. We are collecting all the evidence related to the case, and further investigation is underway,” said Umesh Kumar Naithani, station house officer, Sector 24.

An FIR was finally registered on September 12 under the BNS sections for cheating, extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy, and IT Act after court’s direction.

“The woman is a Mumbai resident. We are collecting all evidence, and probe is underway,” said Umesh Kumar Naithani, SHO, Sector 24, Noida.