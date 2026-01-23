Car crash in Noida leaves one dead, two injured

NOIDA: A 31-year-old woman was killed while two others were injured after their car rammed into a divider in Noida around 1 am on Thursday, police said. Police said inquest proceedings have been completed and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. No case has been registered in the matter so far, police added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accident occurred near Sector 71 when the Skoda sedan car, travelling from Delhi towards Gaur City, went out of control and rammed into a central divider near a U-turn. Police said no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Gulfisha (single name), 31, a resident of Delhi and native of Bareilly. The injured were identified as Murtaza Abbas, 31, and Anushka Chaudhary, 27, both residents of Delhi. Police said Murtaza was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and lost control due to overspeeding and low visibility.

“They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Gulfisha died on the spot and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The two injured were admitted to the ICU and are now being shifted to another hospital for further treatment,” said Vidhiyanchal Tiwari, station house officer (SHO) of Phase-3 police station.

A friend of the deceased told HT that they were returning from an office gathering.

Police said all three occupants of the car were employees of a bank in Delhi.

A senior official said, “A mobile police patrol vehicle on night duty was in the vicinity and reached the spot soon after the crash.”

