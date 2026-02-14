Car falls into open drain in Noida sector 70, occupant jumps out unhurt

Noida: A car fell into an open drain in Noida sector 70 on Thursday night, police said, adding that no injuries were reported. Senior police officers rushed to the spot to review the situation. The car occupant jumped out of the moving car and escaped without any serious injuries, police said.

The widely circulated video of the incident shows a Sedan partially submerged in an open drain, raising serious concerns, days after a 27-year-old techie died after his car plunged into a water filled plot in Noida sector 150.

Police said that the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Thursdaywhen a private company cabstopped at sector 70. “The driver parked his car next to an open nullah and went to a nearby shop. The passengerwas inside the vehicle,” said a police officer.

He added,“The driver left the ignition on after applying the handbrake. The passenger released the handbrake, following which the car moved forward and fell into the open drain.”

Following information, a team from Phase 3 police rushed to the spot. With the help of hydraulic cranes, the car was pulled out, police added.

This is the fourth such incident reported in Noida in six months.On December 16, 2025, a 30-year-old man escaped with minor injuries after he lost control of his car while trying to avoid cattle and plunged into a 10-foot-deep open drain in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) area.

On October 4, 2025, a car on the wrong side fell into an open drain running parallel to Maharaja Agrasen Marg under the Noida sector 62 to 18 elevated road.