Check illegal groundwater use at sites in Noida region: NGT

NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh ground water department to verify allegations of illegal groundwater extraction at multiple construction and project sites in Noida and Greater Noida, and act against violations, if any, within three months. Tongad said a detailed representation, along with photographs, documents and other evidence, would now be submitted before the Uttar Pradesh ground water department. (HT Archive)

The direction was issued by the NGT’s principal bench while disposing of an application filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad alleging that private builders, industries and other entities were extracting groundwater illegally in parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

The bench, comprising NGT’s chairperson justice (retd.) Prakash Shrivastava, and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted in its May 27 order that the application cited instances of alleged extraction at several construction and project sites across Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region. These include projects linked to major developers and private entities, in Sector 145 and Sector 153 in Noida; in Techzone-II, Greater Noida; and construction sites in sectors 94 and 150, as well as areas falling under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

However, observing that none of the alleged violators had been impleaded as parties in the case, the tribunal, the tribunal in its order said, “At the first instance the applicant is required to make an appropriate complaint to the competent authority i.e. Uttar Pradesh ground water department.”

The tribunal said the department, upon receiving the complaint, “will get the ground verification done and if any tube wells/bore wells are found to be illegally operating, will take appropriate remedial and punitive action in accordance with law”. It directed that the exercise be completed as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months of receiving the complaint.

Meanwhile, Tongad said that groundwater resources in Noida and Greater Noida were facing increasing pressure due to rapid urbanisation and large-scale construction activity. “Effective monitoring and strict enforcement against illegal groundwater extraction are essential for ensuring long-term water security in the region.”

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, who represented the applicant before the tribunal, said representations had earlier been submitted to the central ground water authority and other authorities seeking action against alleged illegal groundwater extraction.

“We have been continuously writing to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and other concerned authorities seeking action to prevent illegal groundwater extraction. The applicant has also submitted several representations on the issue. On one hand, people are struggling to get even drinking water, on the other hand, millions of litres of potable groundwater was wasted and misused by way of dewatering and then discharging it into drains and open lands, thereby causing it to be polluted,” Vashishtha said.

Tongad said a detailed representation, along with photographs, documents and other evidence, would now be submitted before the Uttar Pradesh ground water department.