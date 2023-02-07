Chhattisgarh police act without looping in local cops; booked

Greater Noida

An FIR was lodged against officials of Chhattisgarh Police for arresting nine people from Greater Noida on Sunday night — in connection with a betting syndicate — for allegedly not informing the city police before taking the action, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday night, the nine people allegedly part of the betting syndicate worth over ₹4,000 crore were arrested from a society in Greater Noida west, officials from Chhattisgarh Police said on Monday.

However, Surajpur Police booked four officials of the state police for abduction for picking up the men from the district without informing the local police.

According to Abhishek Pallav, superintendent of police of Durg district in Chattisgarh, the nine arrested, all residents of Chhattisgarh, were running a betting mobile app from Greater Noida for the last seven to eight months.

“The Chattisgarh police has been running a drive to crackdown on these illegal online betting syndicates for the one year. The nine suspects were arrested from a rented accommodation at a high rise in Greater Noida West and are residents of Chattisgarh and had fled to Uttar Pradesh due to the fear of getting arrested,” said Pallav.

He added that three laptops, 15 mobile phones and other incriminating documents were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR against the four officials of Chattisgarh Police under section 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The local police was not informed by the Chattisgarh police about the arrests,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

On being asked for a response, Durg SP Abhishek Pallav said, “We will send a written reply once we receive a copy of the FIR.”

