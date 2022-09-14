Chinese national detained by Noida police for staying illegally in India
15 Chinese nationals were detained from the district for illegally staying in India on August 22 this year. According to data shared by the LIU, around 50 Chinese nationals have been detained and sent to deportation centres between May 26 and September 14 this year. These nationals were detained because they were staying illegally in the district after their visas expired
A 34-year-old Chinese national was detained by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday for staying illegally in India after his visa expired about two years ago, officials said. The suspect has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi.
“The man has been identified as Zhang Liang (34). He was living on rent in Sector 112 for the last two years,” a senior LIU official said. Liang came to India in 2019 on a business visa and was operating a business here. “His visa expired in December 2020 but he did not return to his country, violating rules,” the official added. “He applied for an extension in 2021 and was rejected. He has been sent to a deportation centre in Delhi and concerned agencies have been informed about the case,” the officer informed.
15 Chinese nationals were detained from the district for illegally staying in India on August 22 this year. According to data shared by the LIU, around 50 Chinese nationals have been detained and sent to deportation centres between May 26 and September 14 this year. These nationals were detained because they were staying illegally in the district after their visas expired.
Apart from these, 23 other foreign nationals — four Chinese, one Korean and 18 Africans — have been arrested by police for being involved in illegal activities and staying in the country after the expiry of their visas in 2022, an official statement from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate said.
-
Noida cops hold meeting with elderly residents in Arun Vihar, raise cyber awareness
Gautam Budh Nagar police held a meeting with residents of Arun Vihar township in Sector 29 on Wednesday over issues faced by senior citizens. The police officers also held a cyber awareness workshop for the residents and gave them tips on how to stay safe from cyber frauds. Arun Vihar township consists of 5,000 flats spread over Sectors 29, 28 and 37 with over 80% residents aged over 60 years old.
-
17 people issued challans for not wearing rear seat belt in Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday carried out a two-hour prosecution drive in central Delhi, during which they issued 17 challans to people for not wearing their seat belts in the rear seats of their vehicles. Officials said the drive was carried out on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place. Initial police investigations suggest that neither Mistry nor his friend Jahangir Pandole, both of whom were sitting in the rear seat, were wearing their seat belts.
-
HC directs Delhi govt to release funds for compensation to rape victims
The Delhi high court has directed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the city to release ₹15.5 crore to the Delhi Legal Service Authority for disbursing compensation to rape victims. The order was passed on Tuesday while hearing the bail pleas of three persons in a case of a minor's sexual assault, and came after the DLSA informed the court that funds for disbursement to rape victims have been exhausted.
-
Delhi HC notice to AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on plea challenging his election win
The Delhi high court has sought the stand of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Durgesh Pathak on a plea challenging his recent election as a lawmaker from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency here in the June bye-polls on grounds of indulging in corrupt practices. The high court also directed the Election Commission and Returning Officer to preserve his nomination papers and other related documents. The matter will be heard next on November 21.
-
Upset over pending payment, man sets luxury car on fire in Noida
Upset at not being paid for the tile work Ranveer had done, a 40-year-old contractor allegedly set fire to the luxury car of a property builder in Noida on Monday. A video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media and the man was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Police said the incident took place in Sadarpur village and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics