Chinese national detained by Noida police for staying illegally in India

A 34-year-old Chinese national was detained by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday for staying illegally in India after his visa expired about two years ago, officials said. The suspect has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi.

“The man has been identified as Zhang Liang (34). He was living on rent in Sector 112 for the last two years,” a senior LIU official said. Liang came to India in 2019 on a business visa and was operating a business here. “His visa expired in December 2020 but he did not return to his country, violating rules,” the official added. “He applied for an extension in 2021 and was rejected. He has been sent to a deportation centre in Delhi and concerned agencies have been informed about the case,” the officer informed.

15 Chinese nationals were detained from the district for illegally staying in India on August 22 this year. According to data shared by the LIU, around 50 Chinese nationals have been detained and sent to deportation centres between May 26 and September 14 this year. These nationals were detained because they were staying illegally in the district after their visas expired.

Apart from these, 23 other foreign nationals — four Chinese, one Korean and 18 Africans — have been arrested by police for being involved in illegal activities and staying in the country after the expiry of their visas in 2022, an official statement from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate said.