Chinese national with forged visa nabbed from Gurugram hotel

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested two suspects, including a Chinese national, from a hotel in Gurugram on Monday. The Chinese national and a woman from Nagaland were picked up after a tip-off from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who had nabbed two Chinese nationals on the India-Nepal border on Saturday.

According to police, the suspects have been identified as Xu Fei aka Kelay (36), and Petekhrinuo (22). While Kelay is a Chinese national hailing from Xinji county in Hebei province, Petekhrinuo is from Kohima in Nagaland. They had been staying at Jaypee Green in Greater Noida since 2019. In 2020, Kelay’s visa had expired and he was staying in India illegally.

On Saturday, two Chinese nationals, identified as Yung Hai Lung (34), and Lo Lung (28), were rounded up by the SSB while trying to enter Nepal from India through the Bhithamore border outpost in Sitamarhi, Bihar. Upon interrogation, they had revealed that they were in Noida for the last 15 days, staying at a friend’s home.

Anil Kumar, in charge of Beta-2 police station, said that after a tip-off from the SSB, police launched a probe to track them down.

“We received a tip-off from the SSB and were told that the two Chinese nationals arrested from the India-Nepal border had stayed at a friend’s home in Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida. Kelay and Petekhrinuo had already got information that police were on the lookout for them and had fled to Gurugram. But police tracked them down and conducted a raid at a hotel in Gurugram and they were nabbed on Monday morning,” said Kumar.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Kelay and Petekhrinuo ran a business of mobile spare parts in Noida and Ghaziabad.

“Petekhrinuo, being an Indian national, procured sim cards for the two arrested Chinese nationals who had stayed in their home. Kelay’s visa documents were found to be forged. His visa had expired in 2020 but he had forged it to make it 2022,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida. She further added that a case is being registered against the two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The Chinese national’s purpose of visiting India is being interrogated. The district’s local intelligence unit and the Intelligence Bureau are interrogating the two suspects,” DCP Katyayan said.

The two Chinese nationals who were held in Bihar by the SSB revealed that they had entered India through Kathmandu on May 25. They had reached Kathmandu from Thailand on May 23.

The Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) has been alerted regarding the development, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON