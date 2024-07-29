Cleanliness drive near ponds every third Sunday: Gautam Budh Nagar DM

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district will mandatorily witness a cleanliness and awareness drive in the surrounding areas of water bodies every third Sunday, officials said on Monday. The initiative aims to preserve the ecological balance and maintain purity of water sources in the district, and these activities will be held with the help of forest department, volunteers and residents. (HT Photo)

According to Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate (DM), GB Nagar, the initiative aims to preserve the ecological balance and maintain purity of water sources in the district, and these activities will be organised with the help of forest department, volunteers and residents.

“The cleaning exercise will involve removal of plastic waste, weeds, and other pollutants from water bodies and their surrounding areas. This will help restore the natural flow of water, prevent flooding, and maintain the aquatic ecosystem,” he informed.

The local government bodies will collaborate with the NGOs, community groups, volunteers, among others, to ensure success of the initiative while the administration will monitor the progress and provide necessary support, officials shared.

The DM also said that plantation drives will also be launched under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative launched by the central government to increase the green cover around water bodies. Citizens will be encouraged to participate by planting saplings around ponds and rivers.

“The initiative is crucial for preserving the environment and by working together, we can ensure the long-term sustainability of our water sources and protect the ecosystem for future generations,” said Abhisht Gupta, coordinator, Volunteers 137, a self-help group working closely with district administration in rejuvenating water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar.

There are a total 1,018 water bodies registered across the district as per the revenue department records.