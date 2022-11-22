CM Yogi to inaugurate four-day hackathon event in Greater Noida today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a four-day international hackathon event at the Gautam Buddha University (GBU) campus in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

The district administration and police have made adequate arrangements for the mega event that will be attended by hundreds of students from 22 African countries.

The Unesco India-Africa Hackathon event will see the participation of 603 students who will engage themselves in coding for 36 hours non-stop to find technology-based solutions for issues prevailing in the field of education, agriculture, health, energy and drinking water, among others, GBU officials said on Monday.

At least 231 students from India will take part in the hackathon event that has set a target of 20 innovative technology-based solutions for a host of issues. Each innovative idea will win a prize of ₹3 lakh and the awards may be handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25, the last day of the event, sources added.

Chief minister Adityanath along with other dignitaries from different countries will inaugurate the event at around 3pm.

“Unesco India-Africa Hackathon will be organised by chief minister Adityanath and we have made all necessary arrangements for the event,” said Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate.

Students from Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe will take part in the event, sources added.

Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer, Union ministry of education’s innovation cell on Monday, while briefing the media said, “We will be attracting bright young minds from 22 African countries as well as India. We will nurture a culture that encourages hackathons.”

