 Complete ban on liquor sale from April 24-26 before polling in Gautam Budh Nagar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Complete ban on liquor sale from April 24-26 before polling in Gautam Budh Nagar

ByMaria Khan
Apr 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The orders are aimed to ensure that the political parties or their candidates do not use liquor to lure electors for votes, thereby, ensuring a free and fair election in the district

NOIDA: In view of the polling, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has prohibited sale of liquor in the district for 48 hours, starting 6pm, Wednesday till 6pm, Friday -- the election day.

The ban will also come into effect on June 4 on the counting day in the district and violation of the order would attract legal action under the relevant sections including Excise Duty Act, 1964. (HT Photo)
The ban will also come into effect on June 4 on the counting day in the district and violation of the order would attract legal action under the relevant sections including Excise Duty Act, 1964. (HT Photo)

An order in this regard was issued by the district magistrate and chief electoral officer Manish Kumar Verma on Monday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“In view of the elections in the district on April 26, all country liquor, foreign liquor, beer shops, premium retail vendors and model shops or bars, wholesale licenses, military canteens, among others, located across the district will remain closed for 48 hours, starting 6 pm on April 24 till 6 pm on April 26 (polling day),” said excise officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Subodh Kumar.

“The ban will also come into effect on June 4 on the counting day in the district,” the officer said, adding that “violation of the order would attract legal action under the relevant sections including Excise Duty Act, 1964”.

The orders are aimed to ensure that the political parties or their candidates do not use liquor to lure electors for votes, thereby, ensuring a free and fair election in the district, officials said.

Flying squads, police departments among other enforcement agencies and officials on election duty have also been directed to keep a strict vigil to track the movements of large consignment of Indian made foreign liquor, beer among other things to deter chances of liquor distribution by poll candidates or their supporters.

Last week, the Greater Noida police confiscated 10,000 bottles of countrymade liquor worth 7.5 lakh under the Bisrakh area, while two suspects, both residents of Delhi, were arrested. The duo had procured liquor from Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

News / Cities / Noida / Complete ban on liquor sale from April 24-26 before polling in Gautam Budh Nagar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On