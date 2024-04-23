Complete ban on liquor sale from April 24-26 before polling in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: In view of the polling, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has prohibited sale of liquor in the district for 48 hours, starting 6pm, Wednesday till 6pm, Friday -- the election day. The ban will also come into effect on June 4 on the counting day in the district and violation of the order would attract legal action under the relevant sections including Excise Duty Act, 1964. (HT Photo)

An order in this regard was issued by the district magistrate and chief electoral officer Manish Kumar Verma on Monday.

“In view of the elections in the district on April 26, all country liquor, foreign liquor, beer shops, premium retail vendors and model shops or bars, wholesale licenses, military canteens, among others, located across the district will remain closed for 48 hours, starting 6 pm on April 24 till 6 pm on April 26 (polling day),” said excise officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Subodh Kumar.

“The ban will also come into effect on June 4 on the counting day in the district,” the officer said, adding that “violation of the order would attract legal action under the relevant sections including Excise Duty Act, 1964”.

The orders are aimed to ensure that the political parties or their candidates do not use liquor to lure electors for votes, thereby, ensuring a free and fair election in the district, officials said.

Flying squads, police departments among other enforcement agencies and officials on election duty have also been directed to keep a strict vigil to track the movements of large consignment of Indian made foreign liquor, beer among other things to deter chances of liquor distribution by poll candidates or their supporters.

Last week, the Greater Noida police confiscated 10,000 bottles of countrymade liquor worth ₹7.5 lakh under the Bisrakh area, while two suspects, both residents of Delhi, were arrested. The duo had procured liquor from Ballabhgarh, Haryana.