Concreting of trees: NGT summons Noida CEO, DM to court for next hearing

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from officials concerned as to why they failed to implement its orders to prevent concretisation around trees and leaving open spaces and road berms for vegetation.

The NGT listed the matter for further hearing to February 22 next year even as it granted a two-month time to the ministry of environment to file its replies related with the queries raised by the applicant. (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its order on November 3, the green court asked the officials to be present in the court on the next date of hearing and file their responses,which include those in the ministry of environment, chief executive officer of Noida and Greater Noida authorities and the Central Pollution Control Board.

The court’s order, which was made public on Tuesday came on a plea filed by a Noida resident in April last year, demanding that open spaces along roadsides should not be concretised and at least one metre space is left around trees in order to conserve the ground water table.

“In view of the facts and circumstance of the case, we also consider personal appearance of the officers duly authorized by secretary, MoEF & CC, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, (MoHUA) Member Secretary, CPCB (central pollution control board), CEOs, GNIDA and NOIDA Authority and District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar physically or through video conferencing on the next date of hearing to be essential for producing the relevant record and assisting this Tribunal in just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case. Accordingly they are directed to remain present before this Tribunal on that date with the relevant record. 13. A copy of this order be sent to the by Secretary, MoEF & CC, Secretary, MoHUA, Member Secretary, CPCB, CEOs, GNIDA and NOIDA Authority and District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar email for requisite,” said NGT judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad NGT in their order on November 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NGT listed the matter for further hearing on February 22 next year even as it granted a two-month time to the ministry of environment to file its replies related with the queries raised by the applicant.

The NGT further said that the interim order dated May 24, 2022 shall continue to operate till further orders to the contrary. In the order, the NGT had directed government bodies, including the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities, to remove concrete and develop greenery on open spaces.

“The open land, including the road berms cannot be concretised and are required to be, necessarily kept green and vegetated. No concretisation is to take place within at least within one metre radius of the trunk of trees,” the green tribunal had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NGT in the latest order also asked the CPCB to be present in the case. “In view of the nature of the substantial questions relating to the environment involved in the present case, presence of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is also considered to be necessary for just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case...,” said the order.

“A copy of this order be sent to the by secretary, MoEF & CC,Secretary, MoHUA, Member Secretary, CPCB, CEOs, GNIDA and NOIDA Authority and District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar email for requisite compliance,” it added.

When contacted, officials in the Noida and Greater Noida authorities and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration said that they will comply with the NGT order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON