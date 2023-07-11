Ghaziabad: Man arrested for supplying sensitive info to woman suspected to be from Pakistan

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday said they have arrested a contractual employee of the ministry of finance and booked him under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act for allegedly passing on sensitive documents/information to a WhatsApp number, the location of which was traced to Pakistan. The police said they initiated investigation and traced the WhatsApp mobile number of the woman to a city in Pakistan. (Representative Image)

The police identified the suspect as Naveen Pal, 30, a resident of Bheem Nagar near Crossings Republik and booked him under provisions of the Officials Secrets Act and also the Information Technology Act at the Crossings Republik police station.

The police said the FIR was lodged on June 10 and the man, who worked as multi-tasking staff at the ministry at a monthly salary of about ₹16,000, was later arrested.

“We arrested the suspect based on information we received. He was in touch with a woman who had told him that she is from Kolkata and posed as a content writer. The man then passed on some documents/information to the woman for payment and we have found that the man received about ₹1 lakh in his account. The man was in touch with the woman for the past two months but they never met,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The police said they initiated investigation and traced the WhatsApp mobile number of the woman to a city in Pakistan.

“The mobile number was not of Kolkata but from a city in Pakistan. We have sent information about the case to the security agencies concerned. The suspect man has been arrested,” the DCP said.