Cops suspect Gzb conman to be linked with arms dealers

Accused Harsh Vardhan Jain became infamous overnight in Ghaziabad, after the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP-STF) busted his international racket around 11.30pm on Tuesday and found he had morphed photographs showing him alongside popular leaders and politicians. Police said Jain, the accused, had morphed photos showing him standing alongside the late President of India APJ Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others. (HT Photo)

Police said Harsh Vardhan Jain was connected to self-styled godman Chandraswami and Saudi businessman and arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

“After completing his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Ghaziabad, Jain moved to London in 1999 to study for an MBA. Later, in 2000, he came in contact with self-styled godman Chandraswami, who introduced him to arms dealer Khashoggi and London-based Indian businessman Ehsan Ali Syed,” said UP-STF additional superintendent of police Raj Kumar Mishra.

Mishra added, “In coordination with Syed, he registered multiple companies there to use them in the mediation business.”

After six years, in 2006, he moved to Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates and stayed with a cousin. Later, he registered more companies with a Hyderabad-based man, Shafiq, and Ibrahim Ali-bin to earn commissions on job employment in foreign countries. He also travelled to many countries in the Gulf and Africa to expand his mediation work, police said.

In 2011, he moved back to India, and in 2012, a satellite phone was recovered from his possession. A case was also registered at that time at Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar police station. “We are investigating his involvement in arms dealing as he was in contact with Khashoggi,” said ASP Mishra.

Police said that as Jain established a strong foothold in foreign countries, he was appointed as an advisor to Seborga, Westarctica, Paulovia and Ladonia.

“It was revealed that photos with the president and prime minister were fake, but all other photos with Chandraswami and Khashoggi were genuine,” ASP Mishra said.

Investigation revealed that Jain’s father, JB Jain, is also an influential person, who owns Jain Rolling Mills in Ghaziabad and marble mines in Rajasthan. Harsh Vardhan Jain worked in these mines and was involved in exporting marble to London initially.

Jain’s family refused comment during HT’s visit.

People close to his home said Jain’s father was a government officer and their family owned many businesses. “We don’t know why Jain shifted with his family to a rented home, but his father stayed back,” said a neighbour.

Anand Yadav, who was standing close to his bungalow, said, “We (residents) didn’t know that this was a fake embassy until the police busted it. It was a shock for us that an international racket was operating from Kavi Nagar.”

Residents said that people in the locality were curious to know how he managed a luxurious life without getting caught for so long.