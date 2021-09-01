Covid vaccination: Ghaziabad, Noida gear up to identify vulnerable sections

Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts are gearing up for a 10-day special drive, on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government, to find out the susceptible population that is likely to be affected more in the wake of a third wave of Covid-19. The health officials of both the districts will focus on beneficiaries in the 45+ age group who have not taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, people having fever or Covid-like symptoms, those suffering from tuberculosis, and children left out of the routine immunisation.

Officials of the health department said as part of the drive, teams will conduct door-to-door survey from September 7 to September 16. The mega drive is being taken up so that those who haven’t been vaccinated or taken the doses under the routine immunization get maximum protection in case resources are diverted in the wake of a third wave of Covid-19.

“The government has directed to prepare a list of the beneficiaries under the five categories and a report will be submitted once the survey is complete. We will form teams for rural and urban areas for the purpose. As regards those who have still not taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, around 62% of those in the 45+ age group have been inoculated with the first dose while efforts are on to bring more such beneficiaries to the vaccination centres,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad district.

“Likewise, children who are left out of routine immunisation will also be traced, besides people having fever or suffering from tuberculosis. The idea behind the drive is to ensure that all types of beneficiaries get proper and prior healthcare in case resources get diverted during the third wave of Covid-19,” he said.

According to official records, Ghaziabad has set a target of vaccinating 878,250 beneficiaries in the 45+ age group, of whom 536,629 have so far taken the first dose. The coverage is about 61.1% till August 31.

“We have an annual target of vaccinating 97,200 children, who have to be administered seven types of vaccines under routine immunisation (RI). During the drive, we will try to find out children who have been left out of the routine immunization. Some children may have been left out as they may migrated to the district with their families. These children will also be covered,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for vaccination.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the targeted population in the 45+ age group for Covid vaccination is about 356,345 beneficiaries, while the district has completed administering first doses to 434,840 beneficiaries till August 31. The coverage is about 122.03%.

“The first dose coverage for the 45+ age group is more than the target population as people from outside GB Nagar also get inoculated here. During the 10-day drive, we will try to find out the beneficiaries in this age group who have still not taken the vaccine. For this, a meeting with district officials is scheduled in the coming days and a strategy will be formed,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer of GB Nagar district.

During the drive, teams have been directed to carry out door-to-door survey and also find out people suffering from influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory infection.