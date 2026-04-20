New Delhi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Monday wrote to Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, alleging large-scale illegal detentions and violations of due process in the aftermath of recent labour unrest in Noida and seeking immediate corrective measures. CPI(M) leader alleges 'illegal detentions' in Noida, writes to Police Commissioner

The CPI leader referred to telephonic discussions with senior police officials on April 17 and urged them to release "over a thousand workers and others" reportedly detained following the protests over wage hike and working conditions.

Citing a "fact-finding report" prepared by a joint delegation of the All India Lawyers Union , Students' Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India , the letter alleged "prima facie untenable departures" from constitutional safeguards in arrests carried out between April 13 and 17.

According to the report, a large number of individuals including workers, bystanders, women and juveniles were allegedly picked up from public places, workplaces and residential areas without adherence to established legal procedures. It claimed that around 350 juveniles and nearly 800 adults were detained at Kasna alone, with families left without information on their whereabouts for several days.

The letter alleged that in several cases, detainees were not provided copies of FIRs or informed of the grounds of arrest, hindering their access to legal remedies and representation.

Raising concerns over compliance with constitutional safeguards, the leader said the allegations pointed to violations of Supreme Court-mandated procedures, including timely production before a magistrate and the right to legal counsel.

The communication also flagged the sealing of offices of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions in Noida and Bhangel, and alleged prolonged house arrests of trade union leaders, including district secretary Gangeshwar Dutt Sharma and other office-bearers.

Calling the situation a matter of "serious concern", the leader urged the police to immediately review all arrests and detentions, release those without sufficient grounds, ensure adherence to due process, facilitate legal access for detainees, and lift restrictions on trade union activities.

Emphasising the need for restraint and legality in policing, the letter said any perception of arbitrary or coercive action could aggravate tensions and undermine public trust in law enforcement.

Noida was rocked by large-scale labour agitation last week, where thousands of factory workers, including women, went on strike demanding a wage hike and better working conditions.

The agitation turned violent in parts, with incidents of arson, stone-pelting and vandalism reported.

Police have maintained that only "mild force" was used to bring the situation under control, though their handling of the protests has drawn criticism.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an interim hike in minimum wages across worker categories following the violent protests, with the revised rates implemented retrospectively from April 1. PTI AO RT

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