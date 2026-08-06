CREDAI offers to fund fire safety equipment at Noida High-rises

NOIDA: The confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI) has come forward to fund the purchase of fire safety apparatus to ensure safety of apartment dwellers, officials said on Wednesday.

Procurement is underway for taller hydraulic machines, firefighting foam and other equipment to tackle fire incidents in high-rises and factories in Gautam Budh Nagar, an official said. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We have written to Noida authority asking them that we can share the cost of the fire safety apparatus so that we can ensure safety to apartment owners in taller towers. We have taken this decision considering that Noida is becoming hub of taller towers and we need modern facilities to handle unpleasant situations,” said Dinesh Gupta, president of CREDAI (Western UP chapter).

“If the authority allows, the developers are ready to work on this project to make Noida the best city to have the required apparatus and modern technology,” he added.

In Noida, the district fire department has just two hydraulic machines, which can reach up to maximum 14th floor. The fire department has sought 72, 92 and 104-meter hydraulic platforms, which will help douse fire up to 40-floor buildings, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Procurement is underway for taller hydraulic machines, firefighting foam and other equipment to tackle fire incidents in high-rises and factories in Gautam Budh Nagar, an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Procurement is underway for taller hydraulic machines, firefighting foam and other equipment to tackle fire incidents in high-rises and factories in Gautam Budh Nagar, an official said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The official also said that the requirement for a helicopter has also been raised, as some of the buildings are so tall that a 104-metre hydraulic machine is inadequate.

Residents alleged that the first responders often in the past, struggled to reach the upper floors, with hosepipes failing to carry water high enough and no immediate availability of long ladders or elevated platforms.

A building with over four floors or 15 meters in height is considered a high-rise. According to officials, there are nearly 1,500 high-rises in Noida, including Supernova in Sector 94, the tallest mixed-use building, with 80 stories, and a height of 300 mtrs.