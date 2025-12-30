CRPF constable seeks UP chief minister’s help to find missing son

Greater Noida: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable has sought Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s help in finding out his 15-year-old son, a Class 11 student, who has been missing since September 30 and could not be found. Senior officials from CRPF also approached Noida police on behalf of my brother-in-law Manoj (CRPF constable), but the police are not taking the case seriously, said the boy’s maternal uncle. (HTArchive)

Having run from pillar to post, Manoj Bidhuri, the father, on Monday took to social media and made an appeal to the chief minister. “I humbly request chief minister Yogi Adityanath to please do something to bring my child back to me. He is my only son, and I have no other hope. I am very distressed,” said Manoj Bidhuri, a CRPF constable who is presently posted in Delhi, in a video message.

Police, however, said that they made multiple efforts to search for him using electronic and manual surveillance but were unable to trace him. Police investigation revealed that the boy left home after his parents scolded him. “Before leaving his home on September 30, the boy told one of his friends that he would not return home. It was revealed that due to weak in studies, his parents used to scold him,” said Ajeet Kumar Singh, ACP (Greater Noida).

The boy, a resident of MU-1 in Dadri, Greater Noida, went missing on September 30 around 12 pm after leaving home without informing anyone. When his parents approached his tuition class and failed to locate him, they approached the police and got a case registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS on October 2.

“With the help of local police on September 30, we learnt that he was spotted at Ghaziabad railway station and went to Haridwar. His last location was found at Har ki Pauri on October 1 around 1 am. After this, his mobile phone remained switched off,” the boy’s maternal uncle, Mohan Veer Singh, told HT.

“Senior officials from CRPF also approached Noida police on behalf of my brother-in-law Manoj (CRPF constable), but the police are not taking the case seriously,” he added.

ACP Singh said, “We are trying to locate him by checking the IMEI alternately every two to three days. Pamphlets have also been circulated in Haridwar, and efforts are underway to locate him.”