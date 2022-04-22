Death of Class 4 student: School bus blacklisted, didn’t have fitness document
The school bus of Dayawati Modi Public School, from which a Class 4 student peeped out of the window and died after his head hit a pole, was in operation without any fitness certificate and continued to run despite being blacklisted, said officials of the regional transport department.
The vehicle in question is among the 756 buses available with 166 schools, which have been blacklisted due to non-renewal of fitness certificate.
A fitness certificate is issued to indicate that a vehicle is complying with different norms and procedures and is fit to be driven on road. It is renewed by the transport department after proper physical and technical inspection of the vehicle. It certifies that the transport vehicle complies with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It also certifies that the vehicle complies with the safety aspects
According to the guidelines for safety of children and fitness of school buses, every school vehicle should have words “school bus” and “on school duty” written in the front and rear of the vehicle; no school bus shall ferry passengers on roads, every school bus should have names, address, class and blood group of children and route chart, every bus should have male or female staff for safety of children; the maximum speed of the school bus should not be more than 40kmph and the installation of speed governor is mandatory.
Police seized the bus of Dayawati Modi Public School, after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj stuck his head out of the window of the moving school bus and succumbed to injuries, which he sustained after his head hit the pole of a gantry gate near the school on Wednesday morning.
“We have blacklisted the registration of vehicles whose fitness has expired. The fitness of the school bus involved in the death of the Class 4 student expired on March 7 last year. The vehicle was blacklisted on October 8, 2021, following which notices were sent to the vehicle owner to renew the fitness certificate. A report has also been sent to the district authorities in this regard,” said Vishwjeet Pratap Singh, additional regional transport officer.
According to the records of the transport department, some of the prominent schools whose buses have been blacklisted involve the ones located in Ahimsa Khand, Indirapuram, Meerut Road Industrial Area, Shakti Khand in Indirapuram, Sanjay Nagar, Dasna, Mohan Nagar, Vasundhara, Loni and Modi Nagar.
On Wednesday, police said the bus was owned by Dayawati Modi Public School and was not a hired one. HT tried several times to reach out to the school on landline but there was no response. School principal N P Singh also did not take calls.
According to official records, the district has total 1,899 school vehicles, 756 of which are already blacklisted as their fitness has expired, said officials.
“We have formed several teams in different zones and a special drive has been launched till April 26 to find school buses operating without renewing its fitness certificate. All the 756 buses have been blacklisted on the portal and notices have already been served to all the 166 institutions,” he added.
The death of the boy on the moving school bus has shone the spotlight on school transport and raised concerns among parents, who use this mode of conveyance to send their wards to schools.
“The schools charge a hefty transportation fee from parents and they are entrusted with the safety of our children. It is complete laxity on the part of the school and also the transport department that a bus was running operations even after getting blacklisted. This further indicates that there maybe other blacklisted vehicles plying on the road and putting the lives of children at risk,” said Vivek Tyagi, spokesperson of Ghaziabad parents’ association.
Police said that they are waiting for official communication from the transport department and the issue of fitness certificate and backlisting of the bus will be incorporated as evidence in the death of the Class 4 boy.
Members of the Association of Schools’ Federation said the death of the boy was unfortunate and that schools should abide by norms.
“The transport department must have a list of all the buses or vehicles, which are blacklisted and should ensure the vehicles are not in operation. Holding school authorities responsible is not feasible in every case. Many of these buses ferrying school children are hired. We appeal to schools to get the fitness of vehicles and other works done in time and abide by laws,” said Subhash Jain, president of Independent Schools’ Federation of India, which has about 100 schools as its members.
-
Credit war over development works in Ludhiana: SAD councillors slam AAP MLAs for ‘interference’
On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal councillors, including leader of opposition in Gurmail Singh Jajji among others, Harbhajan Singh Dang, MC house Jaspal Giaspura, submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu against the alleged interference by AAP MLAs in their wards. District president of SAD, councillor Dang said MLA (Atam nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu was stopping the contractors from completing the pending works with a claim that MLA will first inaugurate the projects.
-
Ghazipur fire: Tech used in Mumbai may be deployed in Delhi landfill
New Delhi: A day after the Ghazipur landfill caught fire for the third time in nearly a month and was doused by firefighters by late Thursday afternoon, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the government plans to adopt a technology used in Mumbai to remove gas emitted from landfill sites to reduce the risk of frequent fires.
-
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents left to pick up pieces amid curbs
First there were violent clashes, then bulldozers rolled in for an anti-encroachment drive, and now curbs on movement across the locality. The residents of Jahangirpuri Block C on Thursday said there appears to be no end to their misery after five tumultuous days. Several people in the area said they lost their livelihoods with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (North MCD) drive the previous day either damaging or destroying their pushcarts or temporary stalls.
-
Defamation case: Court orders payment of ₹1,000 to Rahul Gandhi
The court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class on Thursday ordered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Rajesh Kunte to pay ₹1,000 as fine to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. The order came after the complainant, Kunte, moved an adjournment application. The court had postponed the hearing in March after rejecting the request of the complainant to apply to produce another notary witness from Delhi. The court had framed charges against Gandhi in 2018.
-
Ghaziabad: Boy’s family stages protest, demands arrest of school authorities
The family members of the Class 4 student of Dayawati Modi Public School, who died after Ten-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj's head hit a pole while he peeped out of a school bus window, staged a protest outside the Modinagar police station on the Delhi Meerut road on Thursday morning demanding the immediate arrest of the school officials. Ten-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj boarded the school bus from his residence at Surat City in Modinagar on Wednesday morning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics