Delhi govt begins work on IT policy

The Delhi government has begun work on framing a comprehensive Information Technology (IT) policy, more than two decades after the national capital last had formal guidelines, officials said. The proposed framework will cover AI, cybersecurity, and data centres, with incentives for IT companies (Representative photo)

By introducing this framework, the government aims to attract investment, generate employment, and position Delhi as a technology hub, officials said. The draft policy is under preparation and will be placed for public consultation once finalised.

A key component is establishing a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to promote research and collaboration. The government has initiated discussions with premier institutions such as IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur, while exploring private partnerships. “The centre is envisaged as a platform to promote advanced research in artificial intelligence by bringing together students, researchers, academic institutions and industry. The idea is to encourage innovation, support applied research and ensure that academic work translates into real-world solutions,” an official said.

Officials noted the absence of a formal IT policy since 2003–04. “When we started examining the policy landscape, we found that the last IT policy existed in 2003–04. There has been no running policy since then. It is surprising and concerning that the national capital does not have a guiding framework, particularly when several states have put robust IT policies in place,” an official said. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat have detailed policies, which Delhi is studying.

The proposed framework will cover AI, cybersecurity, and data centres, with incentives for IT companies. Cybersecurity is a major focus given digital shifts. Semiconductor-related activities are also part of the vision, with a separate policy being examined by an internal committee.