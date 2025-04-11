Delhi man’s body found in ditch in Ghaziabad, cops suspect murder

The body of a 32-year-old man was recovered from a ditch in the industrial area of Loni’s Tronica City on Wednesday, prompting police to suspect foul play after an autopsy revealed the man died of ante-mortem injuries. The ACP confirmed that the body was sent for an autopsy. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Deepak Sharma, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi and an event manager by profession. His motorcycle was found parked near the spot where the body was discovered.

Police said they identified Sharma using the registration number of his motorcycle and subsequently contacted his family.

“The man worked in event management and had left his house on April 6, telling his family he was heading to Dehradun for work. He remained in touch with his family until the evening of April 7, after which his mobile phone was switched off. On Wednesday, locals spotted the decomposed body in the ditch and alerted the police,” said Siddharth Gautam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Loni.

The ACP confirmed that the body was sent for an autopsy.

“There were multiple bruises all over the body, and the autopsy confirmed that he died of ante-mortem injuries. We believe this is a murder case. We have contacted his family, who are currently handling the last rites. His father has alleged that his son was murdered. The family will be arriving from Delhi soon to file a formal complaint. We are treating this as a murder investigation,” Gautam said.