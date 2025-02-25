Delhi RRTS: Trial runs by April-end on final stretch

Trial runs are set to begin on a 4km section in Delhi of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS route from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan by the end of April, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Monday. A Namo Bharat train at New Ashok Nagar on January 5. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The two operational RRTS stations in Delhi are at Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar. The upcoming Sarai Kale Khan station will act as a multi-modal hub providing connectivity to the Indian Railways and Delhi Metro.

“It is likely that the trial runs may start between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan by the end of April. The viaduct has been built, and tracks have been laid, while installation of signalling and overhead equipment are in progress,” said an officer from NCRTC.

Of the 82km-long planned route connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, only 55km are operational with two stations in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad and one in Meerut.

A 6km section from Meerut (south) to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut is already witnessing trial runs of Namo Bharat trains and local metro trains, and this section may begin operations by the end of April, NCRTC officials said.

The 23km stretch of the project in Meerut will likely run six-coach Namo Bharat trains and three-coach local metro trains, and both will use the same infrastructure. Officials said that the local metro module is being tested for the first time as part of the RRTS project.

“The work is progressing fast for the remaining section in Delhi and for the section in Meerut. We are working at a fast pace to meet the set timelines,” said Puneet Vats, a spokesperson for NCRTC.

The RRTS project will cost ₹30,274 crore and is likely to be completed by June 2025.